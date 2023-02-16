JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people will pour into Johnstown on Saturday for the annual Mardi Crawl that's now in its sixth year.
"It's just grown from word of mouth pretty much and the bars all like it," organizer Tasha Adams said.
The event is held by local promotion and event-planning nonprofit You in Flood City and grew out of the group's 2015 Zombie Crawl that's returned successfully year after year.
Saturday's event will feature eight bars in the downtown area.
Some will have food specials and live entertainment, while every participating establishment will have drink specials.
Stops on the bar tour include:
• The Stadium Pub and Grille – 101 Washington St.
• Fetz's Sport Pub – 151 Johns St.
• Harrigan's Cafe – 250 Market St.
• Balance Restaurant – 415 Main St.
• Stone Bridge Brewing Company – 104 Franklin St.
• Lucy's Place – 520 Washington St.
• The Freight Station – 20 Matthew St.
• Rocky's Tavern – 718 Maple Ave.
"This time of year is really tough," Stadium Pub and Grille owner Patrick Martella said. "What's nice with Mardi Crawl is getting people out in February."
He commended Adams and You in Flood City for organizing successful events in the downtown area to get patrons into the local watering holes and added that Saturday's event will also take place during his bar's third anniversary.
"Not only does it help my business, it helps all the businesses in town," Martella. "The people with You in Flood City really do a great job."
Adams said the whole goal of the event is to introduce people to the city establishments and show them that these are places they can go any day of the week.
In addition to the specials, McIlwain Charters & Tours will have a bus continuously traveling among the venues from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Participants can hop on and off at any location, and there are unlimited rides.
Adams said it's hard to judge how many people show up, but the event is always well-attended, typically by upward of 300 people, which the bars appreciate.
"It's just about having fun and making a huge impact for the bars," she said.
The organizer described the experience as a positive event with unique atmospheres at each location.
"The bars really go all out to give everybody their special experience," she added.
Registration is from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Stadium Pub and Grille, 101 Washington St., and wristbands are $10.
