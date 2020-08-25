A man who was participating in the event March on Washington 2020 was shot Monday evening in Bedford County as he and about 50 others were on a journey to the capital, group members said.
The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Center in Johnstown for treatment – as the group stood vigil Tuesday morning.
State police in Bedford said they are questioning two people at the barracks on Tuesday morning.
Frank Nitty, who identified himself as a community advocated, said the group was walking from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the nation's capital for a rally on Friday. After the group reached Juniata Township, shots were fired.
"We just got through stretching and were listening to prayer and gospel music when we heard a gunshot," Nitty said. "We paused, thinking maybe a tire blew out, when we heard 'boom' and I got everybody back into their cars. This guy just came out of the darkness and was shooting at us."
One member of the group was struck by shotgun pellets, marchers said outside the hospital.
"Another guy came out and they were saying, 'Get out of our town, niggers,' " Nitty said.
Nitty said he believes his colleague will be OK.
The group members were on their 21st day of marching at least 30 miles daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.