Protestors in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday drew parallels between two recent high-profile killings of black Americans by police officers and the 2012 fatal shooting by Johnstown police of Elip Cheatham.
About 50 peaceful marchers chanted the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Cheatham and slogans associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Some passing drivers signaled their support for the protestors’ message by honking and raising their fists.
Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident was caught on video.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder; three other officers who did not intervene have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. Protests have broken out around the country in response to the killing.
“All over the country, people are standing in solidarity with Minneapolis, where George Floyd was strangled to death by a police officer who put his body weight onto (his) neck,” one protestor in Johnstown said through a bullhorn. “The whole country is hurt because of this issue of police brutality. … Police brutality is systematic oppression."
Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 by officers in Louisville, Kentucky, who were executing an early-morning no-knock raid on her apartment. Police said that the officers fired the shots that killed Taylor after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at them; Walker maintained that he shot in self-defense because he didn’t know the people breaking into his apartment were police officers, and all charges against him have been dismissed.
Cheatham, 27, was shot and killed by three Johnstown police officers while behind the wheel of a car on North Sheridan Street in Oakhurst. Police said at the time that the officers fired after Cheatham drove his car at them and didn’t comply with orders to stop.
Protestors organized by the group Put People First! PA met in Central Park, then walked to City Hall, where one protestor read a statement from Cheatham’s girlfriend saying that Cheatham was trying to get a wounded friend to the hospital when he was shot. She criticized authorities’ decision to not release the names of the officers who shot Cheatham.
The protesters then marched down Main, Johns, Washington and Franklin streets and back to Central Park.
Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson met and spoke briefly with the marchers, then knelt with them at the corner of Washington and Market streets.
“We respect everybody’s right to free speech,” he said. “It really all boils down to tone. We’ve got to find ways to communicate, and social media and cellphones and all that other stuff has just created barriers. You can’t even talk to your neighbor anymore.”
Organizers said another protest in downtown Johnstown is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday.
