Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the March for Life event traditionally held in Washington, D.C., against the legality of abortion, will be presented virtually beginning at 11 a.m. Friday.
The live broadcast will include speeches from pro-life leaders, information on how to stay involved in the pro-life movement and a performance by Christian singer and songwriter Matthew West.
To register, visit www.marchforlife.org/2021-virtual-events.
Participants will receive an emailed link on Friday with instructions on how to watch.
