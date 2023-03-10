SOMERSET, Pa. – Maple products have long been part of the culinary, cultural and economic identity of Somerset County.
The earliest inhabitants ate, processed and traded the sweet-tasting sap that dripped from trees – and today, professional processors use state-of-the-art equipment to make thousands of gallons of syrup during the winter.
Past and present will be celebrated once again on Saturday and Sunday during the annual Somerset County Maple Taste & Tour.
More than 20 maple producers will be open throughout the county, selling their foods and providing information about the syrup-making process. Activities will also take place at the Somerset County Historical Society, Listie Volunteer Fire Co. and Laurel Hill State Park.
“It’s a celebratory thing,” said Kimberly Peck, the park’s environmental education specialist. “It’s a part of our economy here. It’s something in particular that Somerset County is really well-known for.”
Kyle Hillegas, owner of Hillegas Sugar Camp in Allegheny Township, said the event usually brings in visitors from several states.
“We’re just trying to reach different areas to try to maybe catch people that aren’t familiar with it to draw more people into the area,” Hillegas said. “Two years ago, when we had beautiful weather, we had probably close to a thousand people here.
“Last year, our weather was poor. It snowed six inches on Saturday and was zero (degrees) Sunday morning, and we probably still had 400 people with crappy weather. People are starting to come out to it. It’s something they seem to be doing year after year. We get a lot of repeat people come.”
Laurel Hill State Park will offer outdoor tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on both days. Guests will learn about identifying maple trees, the tapping process and history. There will be information about how maple syrup was first used locally.
“It was very hungry Native Americans,” Peck said. “At this time of year, there isn’t a lot available. A lot of the food storage that they would have, as you could imagine, were dwindling. The February full moon is called the ‘Hunger Moon’ for that reason, because they’re hungry. Obviously, you’re going to taste things. When you see something dripping from a tree branch, you’re going to taste it and likely notice that it was sweet.”
As a child, Hillegas learned how to make maple syrup from his grandfather. Nowadays, he has more than 9,000 trees tapped and uses a tubing delivery system, an evaporator and other equipment to annually turn more than 200,000 gallons of liquid into about 3,000 gallons of maple syrup.
The 2023 harvest is winding down after getting off to an earlier-than-usual start in the first few days of January.
“This year, we made 1,400 gallons of syrup in January,” Hillegas said. “Most years, we’re lucky to make syrup in January. If we do, it’s a hundred gallons. It’s minimal. January was very productive for us this year.”
Hillegas then bottles the syrup. He also creates other maple-flavored products, including barbecue sauce, mustard, sugar, ice cream and popcorn, which will be for sale this weekend.
“Between the maple syrup and all the other products we make, I’m here every day doing something, usually – whether it’s little odds and ends or making stuff in the kitchen, trying to make different products for stores,” Hillegas said. “I love maple. It’s something that really got me hooked. Once you get the bug, it’s kind of like an addiction."
