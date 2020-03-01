ROCKWOOD – Pennsylvania Maple Queen Grace Oakes drilled a hole into a giant maple tree, then jammed a spile into it, marking the 2020 sugaring season open in Somerset County.
It was far too cold on the snowy Saturday afternoon for sap to run from the giant maple tree into the collection bucket at Livengood Bros. Maple Syrup Farm, but the dozens of people who attended the tree-tapping ceremony surprised C.J. Livengood, part-owner at the farm.
He and his brother have been in the maple syrup business as a hobby since 2013.
“We got into it as a hobby, but it’s growing,” he said.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette, was among the people gathered.
“This is the kickoff. This is a big industry in Somerset County. This industry is a lot of work, and it takes a whole family,” he said. “And it’s a special kind of maple syrup because its all natural.”
The event was sponsored by the Somerset County Maple Producers, an organization with more than 70 member producers.
The Producers’ president, Everett Sechler, served as master of ceremonies.
“It’s a good season so far,” Sechler said. “We are hoping for more syrup.”
