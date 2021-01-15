Many voters reluctant to discuss current politics, impeachment

In these fiercely divided times, finding individuals willing to share their political thoughts during person-on-the-street newspaper interviews can be challenging.
Some voters want to avoid conflicts with friends, family members or co-workers who might hold different opinions. Business owners fear losing customers. Still others insist their beliefs will not be accurately conveyed by reporters.
But, with some effort, a group of a half-dozen or so politically-minded individuals can usually be quickly found for stories in The Tribune-Democrat's recurring “Pulse of the Voters” series or people's-perspective articles, hopefully creating a combined voice that reflects the political, racial, economic and cultural mix of the region.
Not this time, though.
Requests for interviews – to discuss the impeachment of President Donald Trump after the raid on the U.S. Capitol and the military fortification of Washington, D.C., in preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday – were met, over and over and over again, with rejections or no responses in the past days.
One person, when declining to be interviewed, spoke about “frustration” and “division,” adding that “the tension can be felt.” Another responded that “in the interest of safety, I'm not too comfortable speaking about politics publicly.”
“That doesn't surprise me,” said G. Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University. “I think a lot of people – for some of it – they're actually, I think, concerned about their health and safety. You know what I mean? Given what's going on. And we'll have to see what happens not just in Washington where it seems like they've got half the U.S. Army on the Capitol steps (for the inauguration), National Guard. That's point No. 1. Point No. 2, it's even across state capitols.”
Three local individuals did share their thoughts about Trump's impeachment for inciting insurrection that passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday.
'It was insurrection'
• John Whyte, a retired hotel executive who lives in Johnstown, feels Trump incited the crowd that gathered for his speech on Jan. 6, the same day a joint session of Congress was being held to certify the Electoral College results.
Part of the audience then breached the Capitol during a fatal riot that occurred while Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi were overseeing the process.
“I think it was insurrection,” Whyte said. “Now, how did that insurrection come about? I believe that he advertised the rally in a way, in a fashion that insinuated that if Pence doesn't change his mind we're going to kick Congress' ass. That's where it comes down to, that I know what I saw. He incited the crowd and they took it from there.”
Whyte added: “Would that crowd have acted in a violent (way) if they weren't invited and if they didn't hear reactionary comments to fight Congress? I think that's the question at hand. And the average person in society – I would think – would say 'no.' ”
Regarding impeachment, Whyte, an independent voter, said, “If we don't do justice, where do we go? OK? Are we back here in another two years or are we back here next week? These people must be prosecuted, all right, under our political mores or norms. They can't be absolved. There was an attack on the people's house, which is the American public. We have to bring people to justice. If we don't have justice, then what do we have? Without justice, you can't have healing.”
'Future' of the GOP?
• Daniel Hostetter, a Jerome resident and freshman at Liberty University, recently joined the Republican Party and voted in his first presidential election.
In the past few weeks with the contentious presidential race, riot and impeachment, he has seen a divide within the GOP between the “Make America Great Again” Trump supporters and the more temperate side, led by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse and others in the vein of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.
“I'm excited to see how it works out, but I think personally – with my beliefs – I would align more with the Sasse-McCain sector if you want to go that way,” Hostetter said. “Personally, I think because of the grace and respect in which they engage in politicking, it differs a lot from the Trump style. I'm excited to go back to a more – I guess you could say – bipartisan sort of legislating.”
He thinks “the future of the Republican Party is going to be very interesting to watch over the next few years, especially as candidates start to arrive for the 2024 presidential race.”
Hostetter called the riot “horrible.”
“Those videos were scarring, honestly – to see these rioters taking over the heart of our democracy,” Hostetter said. “That hurt. That's really hard to watch. And I think that's something that we all need to condemn.”
He is still forming his thoughts about the impeachment.
“I think we have to be careful that it's not being used as a political power play for sure,” Hostetter said. “I think a lot of Democrats are taking advantage of that and jumping on that train. But also I think we do need to look at a good way to make sure that something like these riots don't happen again. Whether that needs to involve punishment for the president or not, man, that's a touchy question. I need to explore that more myself.”
'Has to be consequences'
• Jackie Gunby, a longtime Johnstown resident, is “totally in agreement with the impeachment,” but she does not know if Trump will be convicted in the U.S. Senate, which would require a two-thirds majority vote. At least 17 Republican senators would need to vote to convict in order to reach that supermajority.
“I don't think we're going to get 17 Republicans to agree to the impeachment,” Gunby said. “But I think that there has to be some consequences for the president's actions. Now, it may not rise to the legal definition of incitement, but politically and morally there has to be consequences for him.”
She, like millions of United States citizens, became upset when seeing the mob run through the Capitol.
“I was absolutely stunned,” Gunby said. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing. And then, after a while, I became angry. I was angry that they were doing it. But I was also upset because I remember when Black Lives Matter came to town. They didn't get anywhere near the steps of the Capitol.”
Gunby added: “I know there were Capitol police that were really fighting. I really felt bad for them to have to be put into that position with all of those people. But there were some that just kind of let them walk in. Maybe they let them walk in because they were outnumbered. That's a pretty good indication.”