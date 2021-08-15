JOHNSTOWN – A well-known member of the Johnstown community said he was grateful for friends who held a fundraiser to help in his recovery from COVID-19.
The basket party fundraiser for Frank Arcurio, 71, was held Saturday at the Union Social Club, 57 Clinton St., and drew an estimated 500 family and friends.
“It’s very humbling,” Arcurio said in a telephone interview Sunday. “I got to see a lot of great people. It was fantastic.”
Arcurio was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November.
He said he spent 212 days in the hospital fighting the virus that left him with debilitating effects on his health and costly medical bills.
“I thank God every day,” he said. “My goal is to be walking by Christmas.”
Arcurio thanked club members for their efforts and said he is staying positive.
“I’m determined to win this fight,” he said. “I’m alive and getting better every day.”
The event included food, drinks, 50/50 raffles and other activities.
Organizers are still totaling money raised, he said.
