A Richland Township church is inviting the community to rejoice together, but apart on Christmas Eve.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, which organized drive-in services during Easter and Mother’s Day earlier this year, will offer two services Thursday outside the former Martin-Baker America site, enabling attendees to celebrate the message and the moment without leaving their vehicles, church member and co-organizer Debbie Rychak said.
Rychak said she recognizes many are struggling this year – some of them grieving. Others have voiced a sense of “hopelessness” about the changes COVID-19 has ushered in.
It’s a reason the church decided to reach out to the community to join them Thursday, regardless of their denomination, she said.
“Even though this might not be Christmas as we remember, there’s still a lot to be grateful for during this holiday season, including the true meaning of Christmas,” Rychak said.
The church is one of a handful across the region holding outdoor services Christmas Eve.
Mount Calvary’s is likely the largest, with organizers turning the former Martin-Baker America parking lot at 423 Walters Ave. into an expansive open-air altar and worship space.
Organizers are stressing it will be a contact-free event.
Ushers will direct attendees into parking spaces for 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. services, where people will be able to listen, sing and participate in communion through their car radios, Mark Rychak said.
“People won’t even have to roll their windows down,” he said, noting the church has a transmitter to broadcast the service.
And because the lot is sloped, the altar should be visible to everyone, Mark Rychak said.
Mount Calvary Pastor Scott Klimke and Benscreek Evangelical Lutheran Pastor Jonathan Adams will both deliver messages, organizers said.
The entire service will be delivered through 88.3 FM.
Guests can expect to hear both modern and traditional holiday music.
They are also invited to bring their own bread or crackers to participate in communion.
“We know a lot of churches won’t be open on Christmas Eve, so this is one way people can still come together – safely,” Debbie Rychak said.
Additional outdoor services
Other churches, including Bethany United Methodist (5 p.m.), Ebensburg United Methodist Church (5 p.m.) and Westmont Presbyterian (7 p.m.) are also holding outdoors-only services in their parking lots Christmas Eve.
For Westmont Presbyterian, the outdoor service – “Carols and Candles” – is a change for this holiday season.
But the Rev. Rene Whitaker noted “it doesn’t matter how we celebrate because Christ will come again.”
“We felt this was an opportunity for families or anyone who just needs to go to church,” she told The Tribune-Democrat last week.
In Somerset County, Benscreek Evangelical Lutheran is also holding an outdoor drive-in service the same day at 7 p.m. and Good Shepherd Lutheran will broadcast outdoors at 7:30 p.m.
Catholic clergy from three Somerset County parishes – Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish in Central City, All Saints Parish in Boswell and St. Anne Parish in Davidsville – will celebrate holy Mass at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery on Maple Springs Road near Jerome.
The service will also broadcast to radios, so those participating and praying can remain in their vehicles, organizers said.
Many of the region’s churches are live-streaming services on Christmas Eve through their YouTube channels or Facebook pages – an option that has grown in popularity in 2020 – while some churches across the region are asking members to call ahead for reservations or tickets to safely accommodate parishioners indoors.
