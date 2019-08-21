A Cambria City business is eying land at Johnstown’s airport to relocate its operation and allow for expansion.
Diamond MT Inc. President Melvin M. Popovich outlined the 18-year-old company’s requirements at Tuesday’s meeting of Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority.
The conformal coating company would like to lease about three to five acres for the construction of a 10,000-square- foot building on the former Bloom farm property along Airport and Birtle roads, Popovich said.
The current facility at 213 Chestnut St. is operating at capacity, with no room for expansion in the cramped residential area.
“We just can’t put any more in there,” Popovich said at the meeting. “We are cubed out. We have no space to put any more chairs.”
The company has operated in the former plumbing warehouse building since 2006, moving from its original location on Clear Shade Drive in Paint Township, Somerset County. A small expansion for offices was completed earlier this year.
Diamond MT opened a second facility in Melbourne, Florida. Both plants offer conformal coating services that put high-tech protective coatings on high-tech components, Popovich said.
Company Vice President Sean T. Horn said the technology applies to electronics and medical devices. The company serves customers across the country, including Johnstown-area employers Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics - Laurel Technologies, Lockheed-Martin, Kitron.
The Johnstown plant employs 38 people, operating two shifts. The Florida plant has nine workers. Popovich said Johnstown could add 10 to 20 jobs within three years at a larger facility.
“It sounds great and certainly seems worth exploring,” authority Chairman James Loncella said. “It seems like a win-win.”
With an eye on future economic development, the authority bought the 31-acre Bloom property about 10 years ago for $527,000.
“Economic development is absolutely something we do want to support any way we could,” Loncella said.
For the next step, Loncella said company representatives and airport officials will tour the property to identify suitable locations and review the facility’s master plan.
