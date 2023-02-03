A Bedford County man was found guilty on charges stemming from injuries to his then-6-month-old baby in September 2020, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Friday.
Jensun Claycomb, 21, of Manns Choice, was found guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment.
The state police investigation showed that on Sept. 1, 2020, first responders found the infant with no pulse after Claycomb had shaken her, causing her to go into cardiac and respiratory arrest, Henry said.
First responders were able to revive the baby, who spent five days in the Intensive Care Unit of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The child needed brain surgery to relieve pressure that had built up in her head as a result of the assault.
“Physically hurting an innocent child is a particularly cruel and unconscionable crime that can have life- long consequences,” Henry said.
“We will continue to prosecute child abusers and seek justice for those who are most vulnerable throughout Pennsylvania.”
Claycomb will be sentenced March 24.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Katherine Wymard prosecuted the case.
