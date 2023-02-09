JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A manhunt remained underway Thursday for a Pittsburgh teen accused of gunning down a 41-year-old Johnstown resident Jan. 23 in Moxham.
In a criminal complaint, Johnstown police detectives said a Johnstown woman was in a vehicle trailing her boyfriend, Marvin Price, when he was shot dead by 18-year-old Michael Cogdell, who fled the scene on foot.
Police filed charges against Cogdell through surveillance footage, cooperation from community members and the alleged gunman's cellphone, which was taken from the crime scene by Price's girlfriend, but later recovered, detectives Mark Britton and Cory Adams wrote.
"Right now, we have a warrant for Mr. Cogdell and we've reached out to other (departments) to help us find him," Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.
Price died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot while he was parked in his vehicle on Park Avenue in Moxham.
In the aftermath, Price's wife, Lexus C. Simms, who was traveling behind him in a separate vehicle, dialed 911 to report the shooting.
Then she ran to her boyfriend's car and found Cogdell's iPhone on the ground, which she removed from the scene, police wrote.
Photos on the phone matched the description of the shooting suspect, who was spotted on surveillance several times in a multicolored jacket, police said.
Near one business, Cogdell was apparently spotted ditching the coat, which was recovered with a firearm inside a pocket, police said.
Cogdell currently faces criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges in the case.
Simms is charged with hindering apprehension, accused of concealing evidence that would have enabled them to quickly identify Cogdell after the shooting.
As of Thursday, she was in police custody in Washington, D.C., and efforts were underway to extradite her to Cambria County to face charges, Miller said.
