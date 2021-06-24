WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a powerful West Virginia Democrat, said President Joe Biden “signed off” Thursday on a compromise bipartisan infrastructure bill negotiated by representatives of both parties..
Manchin said this package, which is reported to be $1.2 trillion, is the largest infrastructure bill ever.
“This is the most aggressive thing we have ever done on infrastructure,” he said during a virtual press conference shortly after attending a meeting Tuesday at the White House to iron out the compromise.
Manchin said he expects the bill to be passed by the Senate, with 65 or more Senators supporting it.
“Nobody got everything they wanted,” Manchin said, but the package is a solid one and can accomplish some “heavy changes in a bipartisan way.”
West Virginia impact
Manchin said the plan will mean considerable investment in West Virginia, including money for the King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and broadband
Southern West Virginia will benefit from those two highways as well as broadband.
The coalfields, including McDowell County, must be connected by road and the internet, he added.
That “connectivity” will result in “some really dynamic growth.”
The infrastructure plan will “rebuild West Virginia roads and bridges” and bring money to broadband, rail and air as well, the traditional infrastructure core items.
Manchin said $66 billion is earmarked for rail, both passenger and freight, and Amtrak will get part of that.
Collaboration touted
Manchin praised Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., for her work on the initial negotiations with the White House on the bill last month.
“That was the template we all used,” he said.
Capito also held a virtual press conference Thursday but would not comment on whether she supports the infrastructure package.
“The big news is the bipartisan group struck a deal with the White House,” she said. “I am pleased a bipartisan effort has been successful.”
But Capito said she needs to see the details “before I can fully embrace this.”
Capito, who is ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, said her committee writes the laws related to the legislation.
“We need to make sure we are on the same page,” she said. “I am in a wait-and-see position.”
But Capito made it clear an infrastructure plan is “a good thing” and West Virginia will benefit.
“I think it is a more narrow focus,” she said of the compromise toward core infrastructure. “Some of what we presented President Biden initially has been emulated in this bill.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
