EBENSBURG – Some facilities at a popular recreation area are beyond repair, Ebensburg Borough Council learned this week.
Columns supporting the fishing pier at Lake Rowena have shifted under the wooden structure, and the concession stand building at the Rowena ballfield is reaching the end of its life, Borough Manager Daniel Penatzer told council on Monday.
"We are just telling you the concession stand down there has had it," he said. "There is nothing salvageable on that building."
Penatzer provided drawings from L.R. Kimball engineers for a 36-by-24-foot replacement building, which would also include restrooms. For comparison, he said a newer concession and restroom building at Memorial Field is 54-by-30-feet.
The new Rowena building would cost about $150,000 to construct, Penatzer said, noting council could consider a smaller structure.
"We are looking for where council wants to go on this," he said.
The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has a grant program that could provide half the funding, but Penatzer warned the grants are "very competitive."
"I'd be shocked if you got that in the first year or even the second year," Penatzer said.
Even if the borough is able to net a state grant and a few thousand from local foundations and fundraisers, Penatzer predicts the borough would pay a significant share.
"Best case, you are probably looking at $55,000 to $60,000," he said.
Council member Dave Kuhar pointed out that the Lake Rowena complex draws many visitors to facilities that also include a skate park and picnic pavilions. He said council should at least consider a restroom upgrade.
"If we are going to do this, I think we should do it right," Kuhar said. "We should be providing adequate restrooms. It wouldn't hurt to have a concession stand."
Displaying photos of the Lake Rowena fishing pier, Penatzer said two upright posts of the wooden structure are suspended over the water because foundation columns shifted.
"They are pretty far off of plumb," he said.
Replacing the concrete columns or building a new pier will probably require lowering the lake a few feet, he said.
Council President Doug Tusing said he would refer both the concession stand and the pier to the Ebensburg Recreation Authority to explore options and then make a recommendation to council.
