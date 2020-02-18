For 10 years, Coal Tubin’ co-founder Chad Gontkovic has been part of the effort to help local residents see the region’s waterways as assets for the economy.
In his first official report after being tapped as John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport manager, Gontkovic told the airport authority of his vision to reconnect people with their airport.
“We need to get everyone in Johnstown to love their airport again,” Gontkovic said at Tuesday’s authority meeting.
Gontkovic said he will expand the airport’s social media presence to connect with the local community. Posting encouraging information and photos can tap into local residents’ nostalgic feelings for Johnstown flying.
In addition, he wants to raise potential travelers’ awareness of special circumstances when flying from Johnstown, including luggage size restrictions and return flight check-in rules.
“We want to make sure people of Johnstown have a picture of what this airport is and what it does,” he said. “We’ll show them how to get the best travel out of Johnstown airport without running into barriers.”
Part of the message will promote the improved service and reliability since Boutique Air took over controls for Johnstown commuter flights to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. In January, 904 passengers used the Johnstown flights.
“That’s the best since 2009,” authority Chairman James Loncella said.
Another development announced Tuesday should improve service even more, said Mike Parrish, chairman of the authority’s air service committee.
Boutique has agreed to set up a regional aircraft maintenance facility in Johnstown, basing spare planes at the Richland Township field.
Larry Nulton, vice president of Nulton Aviation, said two large trailers of maintenance tools and equipment have been delivered to the airport.
“It looks like it’s going to happen,” Nulton said. “They did hire their chief mechanic and they are going to be maintaining aircraft here in Johnstown.”
That is a major development for air service, Parrish said.
“It shows they are committed to the airport,” he said. “They are committed to the community, bringing maintenance, bringing employment. It is only going to make service better.”
Nulton said Boutique expects to hire 15 to 25 employees to have the capacity to do routine work on two planes at a time.
Meanwhile, Nulton Aviation is training its own mechanics so the company can become an official service center for the Beechcraft jets stationed in Johnstown for Tri-State Charter, of Evansville, Indiana.
“There are a lot of good things happening at the airport,” Gontkovic said. “The Boutique Air maintenance facility is really big. Anytime you have an airline that decides not just to fly out of the airport, but also put its back end operation here with maintenance, it’s good.
“It shows it is not only a commitment to the airport, but it shows the potential they see in a place like Johnstown.”
