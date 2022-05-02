JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man and a woman were shot dead inside a Hornerstown home last week – by someone likely targeting them in their final moments, investigators said.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said investigators are trying to figure out why 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, 36-year-old Britney Rummell and Mickens' pit bull mix all were shot dead inside the Pine Street apartment.
It's one of several questions Johnstown detectives are working to answer – including narrowing down the day and time the shooting occurred – to identify their killer, he said.
"This wasn't random," Neugebauer said.
All three were found inside an upstairs bedroom of Mickens' apartment Saturday after one of his relatives called police because they were concerned that he wasn't responding to attempts to reach him.
A $1,000 Cambria County Crime Stoppers reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the assailant, police Chief Richard Pritchard said.
"Our detectives are working several leads," he said. "We just need more information coming in."
Anyone who may have heard gunshots Wednesday through Friday is asked to contact law enforcement officials at 814-472-2100 or by texting to JPD Tip411.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
