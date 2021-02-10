DAVIDSVILLE – Two people were jailed on Tuesday after police uncovered what they called a significant marijuana growing operation at a residence near Davidsville.
Conemaugh Township police charged Brandon Thomas, 40, and Ammie McKenzie, 50, with multiple drug-related offenses.
Police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said they were called to an apartment on Kaufman Church Road at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor said the couple was fighting.
"The male was agitated, and when we did a safety sweep of the residence, we found a significant grow operation," he said.
When police obtained a search warrant, they found five pot plants, about 2- to 3-feet tall in an attic area, and grinders, smoking pipes, weighing scales and packaging material, all indicating the pot was for sale, Zangaglia said.
The walls were covered in plastic and an irrigation system provided water to each plant. The greenhouse-like operation included heating lamps, fans, a humidifier and a dehumidifier.
Thomas also was charged with prohibited offensive weapons after police found a machete, long knife and switch blade.
He faces more charges for allegedly spitting at officers, Zangaglia said.
Thomas and McKenzie were taken to Somerset County Jail.
