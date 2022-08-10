HASTINGS, Pa. – A homeless man was charged with disrupting a church service in Hastings and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken hand, authorities said.
Eric John Henico, 44, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
According to a complaint affidavit filed by state police in Ebensburg, troopers were called to St. Bernard Catholic Church on Seventh Avenue in Hastings on July 31 for a report of someone disrupting the service and screaming at the priest.
Troopers said they found Henico on a neighboring property posted with a “No Trespassing” sign.
Henico allegedly assaulted the trooper making the arrest, sending him to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings with a broken left hand.
Henico told troopers that he went to church, but found that the rear door was locked, then walked through the front door, but found that there was no holy water.
Henico said he approached the priest about not having holy water, but the ushers told him to leave, the affidavit said.
He reportedly told troopers that he was sent to a halfway house in Brookville, Jefferson County, after being released from Cambria County Prison.
He said he left the halfway house because it was not a religious center as he was led to believe, the affidavit said.
Troopers charged Henico with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.
Henico is being held in Cambria County Prison.
