Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees identified the man who died in a hunting accident Saturday as William Tripp, 71, of Elizabethtown, Lancaster County.
Tripp was in town hunting with family and friends around 10 a.m. on a gas line off of Buckhorn Road in Jackson Township, Lees said.
A minor, related to Tripp, shot at a deer and missed, Lees said.
"The bullet traveled approximately 300 yards, striking Mr. Tripp," he said. "It is a heart-wrenching accident."
Tripp was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.
Jackson Townshp Fire Department and EMS, as well as a Disaster Assistance Response Team medic from Conemaugh Health System, assisted Lees at the scene.
Saturday was the first day of regular firearms hunting season across the state.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the accident in Jackson Township, state Game Warden Shawn Harshaw said.
"Statewide we have hunting-related shooting incidents every year," Harshaw said. "In Cambria County it's rare, but it does happen."
