Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.