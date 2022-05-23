WINDBER – A Windber man faces criminal charges after he allegedly entered a woman’s apartment, stole her prescription medication and washed his hands before leaving, authorities allege.
Windber police charged Matthew Richard Miller, 25, of the 200 block of Stadium Terrace, with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.
According to a complaint affidavit, Miller entered a woman’s Stadium Terrace apartment on April 5 when she was not home. The woman spotted Miller on her live camera. Miller walked around the kitchen, washed his hands and then left the apartment with prescription pills.
Miller was arraigned on Saturday by on-call District Judge Douglas McCall Bell, of Meyersdale, and freed on $20,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.