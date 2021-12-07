A Wisconsin man wanted in Bedford County remains in Illinois, awaiting extradition as he fights criminal charges in that state, authorities said.
A governor’s warrant, also called an extradition warrant, has been served on Orsino Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, Bedford County District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts said Tuesday. He is wanted in connection with a shooting incident near Schellsburg in August 2020.
Thurman allegedly exchanged gunfire with Terry Myers, 51, during a Black Lives Matter march along U.S. Route 30 on Aug. 24, 2020.
State police in Bedford charged Thurman with felony counts of aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor and summary charges.
Thurman fled to Illinois, where he was arrested in DeWitt County in September and charged with a rash of crimes stemming from an alleged child abduction and high-speed chase.
“I’m waiting to hear from Illinois if we can pick him up or if we have to wait until his case in Illinois is resolved,” Childers-Potts said.
Bedford County troopers said Thurman was part of a group of 30 activists who were traveling on foot and in vehicles from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 gathering on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.
A caravan of about 12 vehicles stopped on the Myers property along U.S. Route 30 at 10:30 p.m. when Myers accused them of trespassing. Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his father, Elmer Myers, after Terry Myers fired two warning shots from a 12-gauge shotgun, according to state police.
Myers then fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot in the face and body, troopers said. Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later released.
Fellow activists have said that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm, court records show.
Terry Myers faces charges of harassment and reckless endangerment. He is free on bond. He was ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing on June 19 before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham, of Bedford. The judge dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
