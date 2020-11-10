As a young man in his mid-20s, Robert Berkey spent almost his entire life within a few miles of the family farm near Elton until being drafted in November 1941.
He then left the area to train, primarily in Illinois.
Afterward, Berkey spent three years moving across the Middle East, North Africa and Italy – with the Army Air Forces’ 57th Fighter Group – during World War II, keeping his family up to date about his life by sending 80 or so letters to them.
Decades later, in the 1990s, his son, Brian Berkey, put together the correspondence as a collection to give to his father. He has now recently released “So Long, Bob: A Pennsylvania Farm Boy’s Letters Home from the War, 1941–1945,” through Covenant Books (covenantbooks.com/books/?book=so-long-bob), that includes the letters, along with thoughts from Robert’s mother in her diary and news from Johnstown Tribune articles.
“I call him a Pennsylvania farm boy, which is exactly what he was,” said Brian Berkey about his father who lived to 92.
“He had hardly ever been outside of Cambria County or Somerset County at that point. So now he’s in Palestine, and the Holy Land, and he’s in Egypt, and Libya, and he’s in Rome, and Naples and all these places over there. He spent some time on Corsica and so forth. So it was quite the adventure for this guy who had never really been very far from home.”
The letters told details of his time fighting the war, being in Italy when Mount Vesuvius erupted and his desire to come home and see his loved ones.
During his time overseas, Berkey received a Purple Heart when the truck he was driving in Libya struck a landmine.
“Certainly, the whole truck hitting the landmine incident was significant,” Brian Berkey said. “What’s interesting about it is he didn’t tell his family about it right away. It was several months later when he went to tell them that he had been awarded the Purple Heart, it was only then that he said
– included in the letter to his family – that, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ ”
Berkey joined the military, over the objection of his father, who wanted him to take conscientious objector status.
They never saw each other again after Robert Berkey shipped out to go overseas in July 1942. He served during the duration of the war that did not end in Europe until VE Day, May 1945. A few days later, word got to Robert that his father suffered a heart attack when working on the farm. But he did not immediately learn about his death.
So the young man sent home a letter saying that he hoped his father was doing all right, not knowing he had already passed away, which Brian Berkey described as “heart-wrenching.”
