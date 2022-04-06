JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A man was electrocuted Wednesday when he came in contact with a live wire in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue in Johnstown’s Moxham section, causing a temporary power outage, Cambria County 911 said.

The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street at around 10:30 a.m. when he reportedly fell from a ladder after touching a live wire.

His condition was not immediately available.

Between 100 and 500 customers on the block temporarily lost power, according to a Penelec outage map.

 

