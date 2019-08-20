A Westmoreland County man will stand trial, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a 100 mph chase through Jackson Township, authorities said.
Derek Storm Slaugenhaupt, 22, of New Florence, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, township police said Slaugenhaupt was driving a Toyota Tacoma along state Route 22 on July 7.
Police said they attempted to stop Slaugenhaupt vehicle that was swerving on the road.
The truck stopped at Sheetz on Pace Street and then drove away, failing to stop at a red light, the complaint said.
Police said the truck drove away at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone, making an abrupt turn onto Pike Road. Slaugenhaupt stopped the truck, climbed out and ran into the woods toward state Route 22, the complaint said.
Police later arrested Slaugenhaupt and charged him with escape, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and several traffic violations.
He also was charged with indecent exposure and open lewdness for allegedly exposing himself at Sheetz.
Slaugenhaupt is free on bond.
