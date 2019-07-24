A Cumberland, Maryland, man is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in federal court to one or more counts against him stemming from a 1999 kidnapping in Somerset County, court records show.
U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in Johnstown has scheduled a plea hearing Thursday morning for Timothy David Nelson Jr., 50, who has been in jail since January on a list of charges.
Nelson is accused of kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl, snatching her up from a Cairnbrook street and then driving her to West Virginia against her will in 1999.
The case went unsolved for decades until investigators said they were able to match Nelson's fingerprints to bags discarded at the scene. He was charged with 23 criminal counts, 16 of them felonies at the time, but court records filed in U.S. District Court indicate Nelson is now facing a federal indictment for his crimes.
In March, Somerset County District Attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser said she was seeking to have the case transferred, in part, because federal sentencing guidelines carry harsher penalties.
Nelson is currently in Somerset County Prison.
