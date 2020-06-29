A Central City man was jailed on Monday, accused of threatening to kill a woman with a shotgun after firing one round as a warning, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Derek Joseph Baker, 28, of the 400 block of Sunshine Avenue, with firearm not be carried without license, possession of marijuana, DUI, terroristic threats, prohibited offensive weapon, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint, Baker was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he drove his 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser to a woman’s home in the 900 block of Sunshine Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Sunday.
Baker allegedly fired one round from a sawed-off shotgun and then texted the woman saying he “had murder on his mind” if she did not return his property.
Baker said that he had two more rounds and that the first one was just a warning shot, the complaint said.
When troopers arrived, they seized a loaded 20 gauge sawed-off shotgun. Baker was allegedly carrying two more shotgun shells and a small amount of marijuana in his pocket. Troopers also seized a jar with marijuana debris and spent shotgun shells from inside the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
Baker was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
