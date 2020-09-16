One man was taken to the hospital Wednesday following a one-vehicle crash in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, authorities said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was driving along Jerome Hill Road at 1:20 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road striking a utility pole, police said.
The vehicle overturned, trapping the driver. He was cut from the vehicle and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, police said.
