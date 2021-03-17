A man operating a backhoe was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following an accident in the 1300 block of Frankstown Road on Wednesday.
The man was trapped for about 45 minutes, according to Conemaugh Township police Chief Tammi Collier.
The ground gave way under the backhoe, which then rolled down a hillside.
Johnstown Fire Department and Cover Hill Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident that occurred shortly before 4 p.m.
