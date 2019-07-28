EBENSBURG – An Ebensburg man apparently suffered a heart attack and crashed while driving along East High Street in downtown Ebensburg Saturday night.
John A. Robbins, 66, died at 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the operating room at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was taken following the 9:58 p.m. Saturday crash, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
“(Robbins) was the driver of the 2017 Jeep, traveling westbound on East High Street when he struck a utility pole head-on at the Sunoco gas station,” Lees said.
Robbins’ death was ruled as natural causes from the heart attack, Lees said.
Robbins’ wife was a passenger in the car. She was not injured, Lees said.
Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc. of 300 N. Julian St., Ebensburg, is in charge of arrangements.
