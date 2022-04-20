JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was charged with theft of funds, after a forensic audit revealed more than $94,000 missing from D&J’s Beer and Tobacco in Richland Township when he worked there, authorities said.
Richland police detectives charged James Russell Miller Jr., 40, of the 400 block of Park Avenue, with felony counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, on June 9, 2021, the owner of the Scalp Avenue business contacted police alleging that he had video of Miller stealing money.
The owner gave police several items including Miller’s time cards and videos on Aug. 2, 2021. Erie Insurance gave police the results of a forensic audit showing $94,671 missing, the affidavit said.
The thefts were done by using canceled and returned sales while Miller was working.
Police interviewed Miller on March 22 when he reportedly admitted to taking money by fraudulent returns and canceled transactions, but “adamantly denied” taking the stated amount of missing funds.
Miller admitted to taking between $100 and $250 each shift in 2021.
Miller will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.