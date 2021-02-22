A vehicle spotted at the scene of a Boswell area shooting Thursday was tracked down outside the county, Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said.
But as of Monday, an investigation into who fired the shots that critically injured the Somerset County man remained ongoing, he said.
Thomas said evidence found at the scene of the crime was being processed for evidence, but state police in Somerset are still pursuing leads in the case.
Police started investigating the case since midnight early Thursday after they were called to the Boswell area to find a man in his 20s or early 30s wounded along Route 30 near the Route 601 intersection.
Thomas said the wounded man was shot several times by one or more people he likely knew.
A search for a blue vehicle led police to the car over the weekend west of the county, Thomas said. But as of Monday, other evidence – including bullet fragments – were still being processed, he said.
The man injured in the shooting was in critical condition over the weekend and scheduled to undergo follow-up surgeries, according to Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.