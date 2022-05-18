MEYERSDALE – A Philadelphia man sneaked into a Meyersdale hotel and stayed four nights without paying before someone caught on and he was arrested, authorities allege.
Meyersdale police charged Glenn Cosby, 37, with theft of services totaling $500.
According to a complaint affidavit, an employee of the Morguen Toole Company Hotel let Cosby into the building in the 100 block of Center Street.
Cosby allegedly stayed four nights in the Bear room and the Hoover suite before he was arrested on May 13.
Meyersdale police and state police investigating the case said the Bear room was $100 a night and the Hoover suite was $200 a night.
Cosby will answer the charges before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.