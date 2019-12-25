One person was shot in the leg on Dupont Street in the Moxham section of Johnstown Wednesday night, authorities said.
Police Sgt. Patrick Goggin said the male victim was being taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Police recovered a .380 caliber handgun, he said.
The shooting happened at 5:34 p.m. in the 200 block of Dupont Street.
City police and firefighters were at the scene along with Upper Yoder Township EMS, West End Ambulance and the Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.