JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday in connection to a Oct. 24 shooting in the city’s Hornerstown neighborhood that sent him to the hospital, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Perry Leach, 45, with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of illegally possessing a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment.
According to a criminal complaint filed by police Sgt. Cory Adams, Leach was allegedly shot outside the Elks Lodge on Horner Street after a confrontation with Hakim Hopkins, 43.
Leach was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical, in Johnstown, by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police recovered a handgun from the vehicle.
When police spoke with Leach at the hospital, he reportedly admitted to leaving the Elks Lodge and pulling out a firearm and pointing it at Hopkins.
Video surveillance allegedly shows Leach and Hopkins pointing handguns at each other. Leach is then seen ducking into the building and Hopkins fleeing in a vehicle.
Hopkins faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
Leach was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and freed after posting 10% of $15,000 bond.
