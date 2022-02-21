Priesser Road shooting

A state police cruiser blocks access to Priesser Road in Barr Township on Monday, Feb. 22, 2022, as troopers investigate a shooting that landed one man in the hospital and another man in jail. 

BELSANO, Pa. – One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds following a domestic dispute inside a Barr Township home on Monday, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg said the shooting happened at 11:23 a.m. in the 300 block of Priesser Road, north of Belsano. The victim was flown to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with life-threatening injuries. 

The names of the gunman and the victim were not released Monday.

State police crime units, members of the Troop A Forensic Services Unit and the Troop A Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office are investigating.

