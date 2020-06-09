A Johnstown man who was shot in Oakhurst Homes on May 11 will stand trial, accused of assaulting the woman who shot him in self-defense, authorities said.
Terrell Kenneth Dykes, 23, was held for trial Tuesday following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint and the testimony of police Detective Cory Adams, the woman awoke to hear Dykes banging on the back door after she had told him to leave her alone.
The woman grabbed a 9mm Taurus G2 pistol that was registered to her and tucked it into her waistband. When she walked down stairs and found Dykes at the back door, she attempted to call 911. Dykes then kicked in the back door, the complaint said.
He allegedly grabbed the phone and threw the woman to the ground, punching and stomping on her. Dykes closed the back door, and as he walked toward the woman, a shot was fired.
The woman pulled out the gun's magazine and slid it under the stove. Dykes allegedly grabbed the gun and struck her in the head. He then pointed the gun and pulled the trigger, but no shot was fired.
"If the gun hadn't jammed, we would be dealing with a homicide," Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green said.
Dykes ran out of the back door with the woman's gun and cellphone. Police later found the damaged cellphone in a dumpster but did not find the gun.
The woman ran from the apartment with her 3-year-old son, police said.
Dykes was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the neck. The woman was taken to the hospital were she was treated for multiple injuries.
Dykes, of the 600 block of Cypress Avenue, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, burglary and illegally possessing a firearm.
He is being held in Cambria County Prison on $250,000 percentage bond.
Public Defender David Raho, of Johnstown, is representing Dykes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.