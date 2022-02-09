WINDBER, Pa. – A Windber man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, borough police said.
The resident was holding a gun as he climbed out of his vehicle at 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 12th Street when the weapon discharged, police Chief Andrew Frear said.
A Windber police officer applied a tourniquet to the leg to stop the bleeding, Frear said.
The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Windber police and Northern EMS responded.
