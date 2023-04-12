EBENSBURG, Pa. – Xavier Nathaniel Hinton, 20, was sentenced to 14 to 30 months in a state prison on Wednesday by Cambria County Judge Tamara R. Bernstein after he entered a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license last month.
Hinton was one of three people charged after they were allegedly seen on security footage firing guns on Dorothy Avenue toward Daniel Street in Johnstown’s West End. Hinton was identified by city detectives and juvenile probation officers and later admitted to his involvement, police said.
