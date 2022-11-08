EBENSBURG – Terrell Carter, 31, was sentenced to 82 to 180 months in a state prison by Cambria County Judge Patrick T. Kiniry on Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and tampering with physical evidence.
Carter jumped from a third-floor window at the Solomon Homes housing complex in Johnstown, breaking both of his legs, following a shooting that left bullet holes in two vehicles earlier this year.
