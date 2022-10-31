EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Vintondale man entered a guilty plea in connection to the burglary of a known drug dealer in which a man later lost his life, according to the Cambria County District Attorney’s office and was sentenced to probation.
Noah David Turous, 20, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III Monday and was sentenced to 23 months probation in connection with the burglary of Dionte Jones in which Dashawn Green was shot and killed, according to Assistant District Attorney Joe Green.
Joe Green said Turous was involved in the burglary of Jones in January 2021 during which Dashawn Green, who was involved in the attempted burglary, was shot and killed.
According to a criminal complaint and courtroom testimony, Jones, 29, was robbed by Turous and Dashawn Green during a drug deal in his C Street home in the city’s West End after which the pair fled.
Jones allegedly grabbed a handgun and fired at Dashawn Green, striking him in the back of the head.
Investigators recovered seven 9mm shell casings and a large amount of blood that was found to belong to Dashawn Green at the home where Jones lived with Janayah Smith.
Janayah Precious Smith, 25, Joyce Ann Smith, 59, and Joshua K. Edmonds, 29, were charged with abuse of a corpse and hindering apprehension and prosecution including providing false identification and destroying evidence. The trio are accused of allegedly helping to move Dashawn Green’s body to Indiana County on a tarp that was created from garbage bags and duct tape and dumping him in a culvert.
Dashawn Green’s body was found on Jan. 21, 2021, in a culvert along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township by a PennDOT worker. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Jones entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter before Judge David Tulowitzki on Oct. 3 and he was sentenced six to 16 years in a state correctional institute with four years of probation.
The cases of the Smiths and Edmonds currently pending in Cambria County Court.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
