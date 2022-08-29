EBENSBURG, Pa. – An East Taylor Township man accused of firing a shotgun outside a home last year was sentenced to probation Monday by a Cambria County judge.
Jerry Lee Daugherty III, 32, entered a guilty plea to recklessly endangering another person before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and was sentenced to a maximum of 16 months of probation.
Daughterty is to have no contact with the victim.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to investigate a shotgun being fired on Parkhill Drive on Jan. 21, 2021.
Police said they were taken to a trailer by a neighbor and found Daugherty, who allegedly told police his name was Matt Smith, with a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun and other firearms and ammunition.
Daugherty told police at the time that he had heard someone prowling outside and fired in “self-defense,” according to a criminal complaint.
Police said they found pellet marks on the neighbor’s garage near an occupied structure. No injuries were reported.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
