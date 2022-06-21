EBENSBURG – A Johnstown-area man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court on Tuesday after an argument last September led to another man being taken to the hospital.
Hassan Jalal Abdel Butcher, 40, entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats and simple assault on May 17 before Judge Patrick T. Kiniry and was sentenced to a maximum of 60 months of probation in the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Butcher was arguing with a family member at a residence in Stonycreek Township at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 14, when he pulled out a Taurus G3C 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot the man in the thigh.
The victim drove himself to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he was treated, the complaint said.
