EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown man was sentenced on Wednesday to prison in Cambria County court, after he was accused of assaulting a woman during a 2021 argument about their dog urinating in the house.
Joshua Frances Shenego, 36, entered a guilty plea to simple assault before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the incident on March 29, and was sentenced to six to 24 months in prison, with credit for time served, and automatic parole by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman was 33 weeks pregnant and her left eye was swollen shut.
At the time of Shenego’s plea, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that on Sept. 15, Shenego hit a woman that he had a personal relationship with, striking her with the back of his hand and causing swelling and bruising to her face at a home along Sheridan Street in Johnstown.
The complaint said the woman told police that Shenego slapped her and she fell to the ground.
