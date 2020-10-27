SOMERSET – A Windber Borough man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Monday, in connection with a January 2019 assault of a man in Windber, authorities said.
Brian James Siska Jr., 38, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, was one of three men charged in the Jan. 1, 2019, attack on Hillside Avenue.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Siska to six to 12 months on charges of harassment and disorderly conduct. Siska was given credit for time already served in jail and was released immediately after sentencing.
According to a criminal complaint filed by borough police, Siska, Patrick Fisher-McCallops and Vaughn Siska chased the victim through Windber in two vehicles for about 30 minutes. They blocked the victim’s vehicle on Hillside Avenue, opened the door and assaulted the man for about 10 minutes, threatening to kill him.
The victim’s sister drove him to Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, where he was treated for injuries including a broken left eye socket, a concussion and a lacerated scalp.
