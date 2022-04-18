EBENSBURG – A Johnstown man accused of assaulting two deputies during his arrest and trying to pedal away on a bicycle last year was sentenced in Cambria County Court Monday.
Vanross Bayush, 35, entered a guilty plea to simple assault and resisting arrest on March 4 and was sentenced to 12 to 23 months probation by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker.
As a part of his probation, he is required to comply with all recommendations of his drug and alcohol assessment.
At the time of the incident in November, Bayush was wanted on a bench warrant when deputies from the Cambria County Sheriff’s Office found him riding a bicycle along Frankstown Road, according to a criminal complaint. When Bayush spotted deputies, he tried to pedal away.
The complaint said that deputies stopped Bayush and allegedly found him carrying a knife and a glass smoking pipe. Bayush then fought with deputies as they tried to place him in handcuffs. One deputy injured his right shin and right hand.
According to the complaint, deputies also allegedly found a second glass pipe, a cut straw and empty baggies in Bayush’s pants pocket.
Katie Smolen is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KSmolen1230.
