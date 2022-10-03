EBENSBURG – A former Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday for the shooting death of a man who attempted to rob him last year, and whose body was found days later in Indiana County.
Dionte Demond Jones, 29, entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree in August before Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the Jan. 18, 2021, shooting death of Dashawn Cornelius Green, 27, but he withdrew his plea Monday after a pre-sentence investigation – which gathers information on a defendant prior to sentencing, including their background and prior offences which could impact the severity of their sentence – showed that Jones had a juvenile record which ended in 2010 when it had been believed that his prior record score was a zero.
After this discrepancy was discovered, Jones’ attorney, Domenic Pietropalolo, of Pittsburgh, and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer negotiated a new plea deal of voluntary manslaughter which allows the previously agreed upon sentence to remain.
Tulowitzki sentenced Jones to the agreed sentence of six to 16 years in prison, with four years of probation, although the maximum for the crime was 20 years.
Neugebauer said that, were the case to go to trial, prosecutors felt a jury would have returned with a voluntary manslaughter or murder in the third degree verdict, depending on how they interpret the facts of the case. He added that the sentence protects the public and lets everyone know that Jones’ actions are not appropriate.
Pietropalolo said that his client is remorseful for his actions this past January, but not just toward Green and Green’s family, but the impact that the incident had on his own life.
He added that Jones’ past and health diagnoses lead up to his actions that night and that he is looking to change to be there for his son as he did not have a father figure.
Neugebauer told the court that Green was shot in a robbery/drug deal gone wrong in Jones’ C Street home in the city, and then was missing for several days.
Green’s body was found on Jan. 21, 2021, in a culvert along Mulligan Hill Road in West Wheatfield Township by a PennDOT worker. Green died of a gunshot wound to the head.
