EBENSBURG, Pa. – A California man who had been accused of assaulting a woman during a cross-country trip and leaving her at a Sheetz store in Cresson Township was sentenced Tuesday in Cambria County court.
David Harold Springer, 51, was sentenced to a minimum of two years and nine months and a maximum of 20 years of incarceration on one count of aggravated assault by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the Sheetz store on Admiral Peary Highway at 6:30 p.m. March 21, 2022, and found the woman being treated by Cambria Alliance EMS for two black eyes that were swelling shut and blood on the left side of her face.
The woman told police that she lives with her mother in Michigan and that she had been traveling cross-country with Springer, who she said allegedly left her at the Sheetz store, the complaint said.
Also sentenced by Bernstein on Tuesday was Nefertiti Jameelah Whitlow, 29, who had previously entered a guilty plea to simple assault in March.
Whitlow was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months of probation.
She previously served nearly three months of incarceration until her plea hearing.
Whitlow was accused of stabbing a man on New Year’s Day in Richland Township when he ended their relationship, according to a criminal complaint.
