EBENSBURG, Pa. – A man entered a guilty plea Tuesday in Cambria County court and was sentenced to incarceration after he was accused of stealing a truck from Alternative Community Resource Program (ACRP) in Johnstown and crashing it In January.
Thomas William Rigel Jr., 18, who police said was homeless at the time of the incident, entered a guilty plea to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Tuesday. Rigel was sentenced to two to 18 months in prison and was granted automatic parole to enter a treatment program, according to online court records.
According to a criminal complaint, an employee of ACRP called police to report that someone had stolen a 2017 Dodge Ram from the parking lot in the 700 block of Franklin Street on Jan. 13.
The truck was tracked moving through the city by GPS and later returning to the parking lot. No employee was driving the truck, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Rigel allegedly arrived at the ACRP office later that day and admitted to taking the vehicle.
Rigel told a police detective that he had taken the keys from ACRP and drove off with the truck, damaging the right bumper and tire, the complaint said.
