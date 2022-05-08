EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man was sentenced in Cambria County court Tuesday after he was accused of pulling a gun on two juveniles at a restaurant and threatening to “blow their heads off” in November, authorities said.
Jonathan William Bragg, 20, entered a guilty plea on March 25 to terroristic threats before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein and was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum of two years of probation on the charge.
According to a criminal complaint, Bragg allegedly walked into McDonald’s on Plaza Drive in Lower Yoder Township on Oct. 17 and approached a table where two juveniles were sitting and told them he had a gun.
He then allegedly pulled a handgun from a backpack and placed it against the back of one of the juveniles when she stood up, the complaint said.
The two juveniles then went into the restroom and later returned to their table, at which time Bragg then came back to the table and said, “Ever had a gun shoved in (your) faces before?” and said that “he would blow their heads off,” the complaint said.
The two juveniles then left the restaurant and called for a ride home.
